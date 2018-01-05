|
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
|
|
In this article
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
Brow make-upStatement brows will need more than follicle management to keep them pristine.
Shading powders and eyebrow pencils will add structure and impact to your brows, transforming brow boredom into high fashion brow beauty.
For beautiful brows on a budget try the Ultimate Brow and Eye Kit from VIVO, with three shades of brow powder and a brow gel to keep them tidy.
Tweezerman recommend a touch of highlighter: "Use a highlighter underneath the brow to create a bit of lift; a light-toned fleshy nude or very pale vanilla colour to illuminate the underneath. You can also use your brow powder or brow pencil to emphasize the arch.”
Left:
VIVO Ultimate Brow and Eye Kit
RRP: £5.00
Available from Tesco
Bare Escentuals i.d. bareMinerals Eyebrow Colour
RRP: £8.79
Available from Beauty bay
MAC Impeccable Brow Pencil
RRP: £10.35
Available from Debenhams
|
|
Ursula Dewey
13/09/2011
|
Article Plan Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow ▼
|