Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
  
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow


Tweezing tips

Caroline Frazer, Celebrity Make-Up Artist and Skincare Expert for Simple, has some handy hints for tweezing the perfect brows.

She says: "Invest in a good pair of slanted tweezers, follow your natural eyebrow shape and gently pluck at the arch of the brow to give a subtle lifting effect.

"Take your time when plucking, comparing each brow as you go along. Don't just pluck away at one brow and then start on the other, take a few from one side and then work on the other, constantly taking a step back in the mirror to inspect your work.

"Never pluck hairs above the brow - for any pesky one's that won't sit properly, simply trim them with manicure scissors and slick down with clear brow gel.

"This season natural looking brows are very on trend for A/W 11 - just look at the Matthew Williamson show . Take inspiration and be proud of your natural brows!"

Left:

Tweezerman Wide Grip Point Tweezers
RRP: £16.25
Available from Salon Skincare

La Tweeze Illuminating tweezers
RRP: £15.00
Available from House of Fraser

13/09/2011
