>
>
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
  
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
In this article

Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow


Fuller brows

If your brows are still repenting for their pluck happy days, then you may want to dabble in regrowth serums.

There are a few serums out there which promise to maximise patchy eyebrows, so your eye make-up doesn't have to work quite so hard.

Celebrity Make-Up Artist Kenneth Soh says: "The shape of your eyebrows can enhance your appearance; they flatter your facial shape, balance your features and frame your eyes. Tailored, well groomed, symmetrically balanced eyebrows are crucial to give your eyes a little eye lift and impact your entire look!"

Ok - we're sold, bring on the regrowth serums. And while we're boosting our brows, we might as well boost our lashes too...

Left:

PRIORI® Lash Recovery Serum
RRP: £79.00
Available from www.cosmeceuticals.co.uk

RevitaBrow
RRP: £89.00
Available from www.skinbrands.co.uk

13/09/2011
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
100 baby names fit for a royalRare baby names
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         