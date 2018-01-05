|
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
Fuller browsIf your brows are still repenting for their pluck happy days, then you may want to dabble in regrowth serums.
There are a few serums out there which promise to maximise patchy eyebrows, so your eye make-up doesn't have to work quite so hard.
Celebrity Make-Up Artist Kenneth Soh says: "The shape of your eyebrows can enhance your appearance; they flatter your facial shape, balance your features and frame your eyes. Tailored, well groomed, symmetrically balanced eyebrows are crucial to give your eyes a little eye lift and impact your entire look!"
Ok - we're sold, bring on the regrowth serums. And while we're boosting our brows, we might as well boost our lashes too...
Left:
PRIORI® Lash Recovery Serum
RRP: £79.00
Available from www.cosmeceuticals.co.uk
RevitaBrow
RRP: £89.00
Available from www.skinbrands.co.uk
Ursula Dewey
13/09/2011
