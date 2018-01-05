>
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
  
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow
Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow


Threading tips

For a high definition ready finish, you can't beat the results that threading gives.

Vivabeauty says: “Viva Beauty's Threading practitioners use a pure, thin, twisted cotton thread which is rolled over the unwanted hairline, plucking the hair at the follicle level.

"Unlike tweezing, where single hairs are pulled out one at a time, threading can remove an entire row of hair, resulting in a straighter line."

If you are going to go down the threading route, prepare to look perfectly polished - that is until the regrowth of course.

Once your brows have been perfected with threading you have to be committed.

Vanita Parti, founder of Blink says: "The best thing you can do for your brows after a thread is to avoid plucking at all costs.

"Between threads, keep eyebrows tidy with Blink grooming gel and fill any gaps in with an eyebrow pencil to maintain shape and balance."

13/09/2011
