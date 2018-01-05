In this article













Eyebrow shaping tips: The perfect eyebrow

Keep it trim Often the best-kept beauty secrets aren't pretty to execute, but the results are worth it.



Don't be put off by this next tip. Eyebrow trimming sounds tricky, but it's the key to having perfectly tapered arches.



Fiona Fowley, owner of Zen Lifestyle Spa, Edinburgh says her eyebrow essential is a pair of mini scissors.



She explains: "It’s important to trim brows as well as pluck, hairs should be short and within the eyebrow shape for a neat, groomed look."



Don't get snip happy - think tidy trim rather than eyebrow restyle.



And there you have it - perfect eyebrows can be yours!



Left:



Tweezerman eyebrow scissors and brush

RRP: £19.95

Available from Amazon







