Tried & tested: Eyelash curler reviews

Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
Eyelash curling... it's the beauty
step most of us skip and yet it can really open your eyes giving your peepers maximum impact.
Lashes must always be curled before you apply mascara
, but if it wasn't hard enough picking your perfect mascara
, there's also the mission of finding a pair of eyelash curlers
you can depend on.
From heated versions to your standard scissor like model (pictured) we've tried and tested a range of eyelash curlers
to see which ones work and which do not.
Check out our eyelash curler reviews with before and after pictures so you can really see how they work and how good they are.