- Barbara Daly eyelash curler

Baraba Daly eyelash curler review Tested by Anna-Belle



I really liked this, it's simple, effective and a bargain at £4.07!



It allows you to get reasonably close to the eye for a strong curl in the right place and although it doesn't gather every lash in one go it's not far off. Just a little tweek to the angle and these would have got the full five-stars.



The spring load helps to release the curler easily and makes the curl action feel nice and strong. I also liked the padding on the handles so they didn't cut into my fingers as I squeezed.



It also comes with two additional rubber pads which is always useful.



£4.07 from Tesco





