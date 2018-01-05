>
>
Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
  
Barbara Daly eyelash curler

Barbara Daly eyelash curler


Baraba Daly eyelash curler review

Tested by Anna-Belle

I really liked this, it's simple, effective and a bargain at £4.07! 

It allows you to get reasonably close to the eye for a strong curl in the right place and although it doesn't gather every lash in one go it's not far off. Just a little tweek to the angle and these would have got the full five-stars.

The spring load helps to release the curler easily and makes the curl action feel nice and strong. I also liked the padding on the handles so they didn't cut into my fingers as I squeezed.

It also comes with two additional rubber pads which is always useful.

Baraba Daly eyelash curler
£4.07 from Tesco


SoFeminine rating:

- Barbara Daly eyelash curler



Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
Tags Eye Makeup
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The funniest A-list reactions to the paparazziTen men who you don’t want to marry
Next Week's Hollyoaks SpoilersPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         