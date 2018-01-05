Tweezerman eyelash curler

Tested by Anna-Belle



These are excellent. The curler head is only very slightly curved so that you really get in close to the lash line and curl all your lashes at the same time - even those hard to reach ones in the corners.



It's so accurate that you can put in up to three curls to really open the eye and avoid that bent up look that some curlers leave.



They're nothing special to look at but they work brillantly.



I don't have a single bad word to say about these.



Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Tweezerman eyelash curler and two coats of



Tweezerman Deluxe eyelash curler

£13.56 from www.sallyexpress.com





SoFeminine rating:







