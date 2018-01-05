>
>
Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
  
Tweezerman eyelash curler

Tweezerman eyelash curler


Tweezerman eyelash curler review

Tested by Anna-Belle

These are excellent. The curler head is only very slightly curved so that you really get in close to the lash line and curl all your lashes at the same time - even those hard to reach ones in the corners.

It's so accurate that you can put in up to three curls to really open the eye and avoid that bent up look that some curlers leave.

They're nothing special to look at but they work brillantly.

I don't have a single bad word to say about these.

Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Tweezerman eyelash curler and two coats of Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill mascara were applied.

Tweezerman Deluxe eyelash curler
£13.56 from www.sallyexpress.com


SoFeminine rating:

- Tweezerman eyelash curler


Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
Tags Eye Makeup
Reader ranking:5/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Eastenders Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         