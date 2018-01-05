- Mister Mascara heated eyelash curler review

>
Mister Mascara's heated eyelash curlers had me all excited with their snazzy red packaging and simple design, promising to give my lashes a 'gravity defying effect,' so to say I was disappointed is a bit of an understatement.

The curlers are difficult to hold and the thin plastic shutter easily traps the delicate skin on your eyelids before holding onto your lashes. Once in place I had to wait for the curlers to warm up and get to work, and all the while they felt very uncomfortable.

What's more I couldn't see what I was doing as my vision was obstructed by the tool, and, being a contact lens wearer I really didn't enjoy the 20 second wait to curl my lashes. With one eye streaming and blurry vision, I was not a happy bunny.

After all this I was hoping for an amazing result, being of the no-pain-no-gain school of thought, yet once I removed the curlers my lashes looked just as flat as before without even a hint of a curl.

Good job my Benefit mascara can do Mister Mascara's job too.

Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Mister Mascara eyelash curler and two coats of Benefit Bad Lash Gal mascara were applied.

Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
