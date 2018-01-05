Elf eyelash curler reviewer
Elf eyelash curler review
Tested by Ursula
Elf are champions at creating quality make-up
products at tiny prices. This pair of Elf mechanical eyelash curlers
didn't disappoint.
With a nice spring action and a comfortable handle they were easy to manoeuvre into place and comfortable to use.
They instantly captured all my lashes and gave a subtle curl to my stubborn lashes. And for £1.50 they were amazing value.
My only qualm was that the padded cushion was a little loose and liable to fall out - still at £1.50 you just can't complain.
Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Elf eyelash curler and two coats of Benefit Bad Lash Gal masacara were applied.
Elf eyelash curler
£1.50 from Eyeslipsface.co.uk
SoFeminine rating: