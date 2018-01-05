>
Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
  
Elf eyelash curler reviewer

Elf eyelash curler review

Tested by Ursula

Elf are champions at creating quality make-up products at tiny prices. This pair of Elf mechanical eyelash curlers didn't disappoint.

With a nice spring action and a comfortable handle they were easy to manoeuvre into place and comfortable to use.

They instantly captured all my lashes and gave a subtle curl to my stubborn lashes. And for £1.50 they were amazing value.

My only qualm was that the padded cushion was a little loose and liable to fall out - still at £1.50 you just can't complain.

Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Elf eyelash curler and two coats of Benefit Bad Lash Gal masacara were applied.

Elf eyelash curler
£1.50 from Eyeslipsface.co.uk


SoFeminine rating:
Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
Reader ranking:5/5 
Latest… 05/01/2018
