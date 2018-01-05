Elf eyelash curler reviewer

Elf eyelash curler review Tested by Ursula



Elf are champions at creating quality



With a nice spring action and a comfortable handle they were easy to manoeuvre into place and comfortable to use.



They instantly captured all my lashes and gave a subtle curl to my stubborn lashes. And for £1.50 they were amazing value.



My only qualm was that the padded cushion was a little loose and liable to fall out - still at £1.50 you just can't complain.



Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Elf eyelash curler and two coats of



£1.50 from





