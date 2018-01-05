- Blinc heated eyelash curler review

>
Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
  
Blinc eyelash curler review

Tested by Anna-Belle 

These are a bit odd... they're more like a heated comb than an eyelash curler. You flick them on to heat up and then gently brush your lashes to curl.

They don't really curl but fan out nicely with a slight lift.

It takes quite a long time to get any sort of result but what you do end up with is actually quite nice if very subtle. It's more like a blow-dry for your lashes rather than a proper curl.

I'm giving them two stars because although you get an OK result it takes ages, is a lot of faff and they cost a whopping £15.75!

It looks OK in the picture but I think that's got more to do with the mascara.

Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Blinc heated eyelash curler and two coats of Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill mascara were applied.

Blinc eyelash curler
£15.75 from Beauty Bay


SoFeminine rating:
Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
