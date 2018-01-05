Blinc heated eyelash curler review

Blinc eyelash curler

£15.75 from Beauty Bay





SoFeminine rating:









Tested by Anna-BelleThese are a bit odd... they're more like a heated comb than an eyelash curler . You flick them on to heat up and then gently brush your lashes to curl.They don't really curl but fan out nicely with a slight lift.It takes quite a long time to get any sort of result but what you do end up with is actually quite nice if very subtle. It's more like a blow-dry for your lashes rather than a proper curl.I'm giving them two stars because although you get an OK result it takes ages, is a lot of faff and they cost a whopping £15.75!It looks OK in the picture but I think that's got more to do with the mascara : Eyelashes were curled with the Blinc heated eyelash curler and two coats of Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill mascara were applied.