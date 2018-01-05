Beauty Heroes eyelash curlers

Beauty Heroes eyelash curler review Tested by Anna-Belle



They don't look particularly special but these



The angle is nice and flat which means they can get really close to the lash line without getting caught. The curl is nice and rounded rather than bent and angular.



They picked up all my lashes and left me with a nice curl - they didn't dent the lashes unnaturally which is a big plus but on the downside the curl wasn't as strong and I don't think it made a massive, noticeable difference once the



Good but not spectacular.



Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Beauty Heroes eyelash curler and two coats of



Beauty Heroes eyelash curler

£7.95 from Victoria Heath



SoFeminine rating:











Tested by Anna-BelleThey don't look particularly special but these Beauty Heroes eyelash curlers do the trick.The angle is nice and flat which means they can get really close to the lash line without getting caught. The curl is nice and rounded rather than bent and angular.They picked up all my lashes and left me with a nice curl - they didn't dent the lashes unnaturally which is a big plus but on the downside the curl wasn't as strong and I don't think it made a massive, noticeable difference once the mascara was on.Good but not spectacular.: Eyelashes were curled with the Beauty Heroes eyelash curler and two coats of Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill mascara were applied.