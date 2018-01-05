>
>
Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
  
Beauty Heroes eyelash curlers

Beauty Heroes eyelash curlers


Beauty Heroes eyelash curler review

Tested by Anna-Belle

They don't look particularly special but these Beauty Heroes eyelash curlers do the trick.

The angle is nice and flat which means they can get really close to the lash line without getting caught. The curl is nice and rounded rather than bent and angular.

They picked up all my lashes and left me with a nice curl - they didn't dent the lashes unnaturally which is a big plus but on the downside the curl wasn't as strong and I don't think it made a massive, noticeable difference once the mascara was on.

Good but not spectacular.

Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Beauty Heroes eyelash curler and two coats of Giorgio Armani Eyes To Kill mascara were applied.

Beauty Heroes eyelash curler
£7.95 from Victoria Heath

SoFeminine rating:
- Beauty Heroes eyelash curlers




Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         