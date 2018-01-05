>
>
Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
  
Tested by Ursula

Max Factor have excelled with this pair of eyelash curlers which work wonders on my hard-to-curl lashes.

Comfortable to hold and easy to use they captured most of my lashes in one go and after pumping on the handle for a few seconds my lashes were instantly more perky.

Better still my lashes lifted even more after my mascara application meaning my eyes looked much more open. You can't go wrong with this pair.

Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Max Factor eyelash curler and two coats of Benefit Bad Lash Gal masacara were applied.

£8.68 from Boots

SoFeminine rating:

- Max Factor eyelash curler




Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
Tags Eye Makeup
Latest… 05/01/2018
