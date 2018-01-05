Max Factor eyelash curler
Max Factor curler review
Tested by Ursula
Max Factor
have excelled with this pair of eyelash curlers
which work wonders on my hard-to-curl lashes.
Comfortable to hold and easy to use they captured most of my lashes in one go and after pumping on the handle for a few seconds my lashes were instantly more perky.
Better still my lashes lifted even more after my mascara
application meaning my eyes looked much more open. You can't go wrong with this pair.
Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Max Factor eyelash curler and two coats of Benefit Bad Lash Gal masacara were applied.
Max Factor eyelash curler
£8.68 from Boots
SoFeminine rating: