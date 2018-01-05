Max Factor eyelash curler

Tested by Ursula Max Factor have excelled with this pair of eyelash curlers which work wonders on my hard-to-curl lashes.Comfortable to hold and easy to use they captured most of my lashes in one go and after pumping on the handle for a few seconds my lashes were instantly more perky.Better still my lashes lifted even more after my mascara application meaning my eyes looked much more open. You can't go wrong with this pair.: Eyelashes were curled with the Max Factor eyelash curler and two coats of Benefit Bad Lash Gal masacara were applied.£8.68 from Boots