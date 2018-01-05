Shu Uemura eyelash curler review

If you have big eyes then Shu Uemura are great, as they capture all your lashes with no pinching. They felt super comfortable too and gave my lashes an instant curl after only a few seconds.



To get the best results with these, you have to build up the curl in stages starting closer to your lash line then working out to the lash tip, but even if you don't have time for that these will still give you maximum curl impact after a few lashings of



I imagine that curling someone elses lashes is quite easy with this wide pair, hence their popularity with make-up artists. I loved them!





Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Shu Uemura eyelash curler and two coats of Clinique High Definition Lashes were applied.



£20 from





SoFeminine rating:









