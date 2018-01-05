Mister Mascara eyelash curler review
Mister Mascara eyelash curler review
Tested by Anna-Belle
I was a bit dubious about Mister Mascara
after witnessing the woeful performance of their heated tool but this little beauty
is a whole other kettle of fish.
What a difference! The mechanical Mister Mascara eyelash curlers
are absolutely brilliant.
They grabbed all my lashes in one go and the spring loaded scissor handles made it easy to squeeze tight and get a good curl along the lashes.
You can get close into the lash line with these and still see what you're doing. They're light and easy to use and I actually can't fault them.
Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Mister Mascara eyelash curler and two coats of Clinique High Definition Lasheswere applied.
Champneys heated eyelash curler
£7.27 - Feel Unique
SoFeminine rating: