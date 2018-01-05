Mister Mascara eyelash curler review

Mister Mascara eyelash curler review Tested by Anna-Belle



I was a bit dubious about Mister



What a difference! The mechanical Mister



They grabbed all my lashes in one go and the spring loaded scissor handles made it easy to squeeze tight and get a good curl along the lashes.



You can get close into the lash line with these and still see what you're doing. They're light and easy to use and I actually can't fault them.



Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Mister Mascara eyelash curler and two coats of Clinique High Definition Lasheswere applied.



Champneys heated eyelash curler

£7.27 - Feel Unique



SoFeminine rating:









