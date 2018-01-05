>
>
Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
  
Mister Mascara eyelash curler review

Mister Mascara eyelash curler review


Mister Mascara eyelash curler review

Tested by Anna-Belle

I was a bit dubious about Mister Mascara after witnessing the woeful performance of their heated tool but this little beauty is a whole other kettle of fish.

What a difference! The mechanical Mister Mascara eyelash curlers are absolutely brilliant.

They grabbed all my lashes in one go and the spring loaded scissor handles made it easy to squeeze tight and get a good curl along the lashes.

You can get close into the lash line with these and still see what you're doing. They're light and easy to use and I actually can't fault them.

Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Mister Mascara eyelash curler and two coats of Clinique High Definition Lasheswere applied.

Champneys heated eyelash curler
£7.27 - Feel Unique

SoFeminine rating:

- Mister Mascara eyelash curler review



Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
Tags Eye Makeup
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
Winter nail inspirationThe Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were Born
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         