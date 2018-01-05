|
Eyelash curler reviews: For pretty peepers
Champney's eyelash curler review
Champneys heated eyelash curler reviewTested by Anna-Belle
I love Champneys spas so I expected really big things from their branded eyelash curler.
I liked that it came with two AAA batteries so I could use them straight away and I also liked that they heated up super quickly.
But that is all I liked. My lashes were as flat as when I began.
I don't really like heat that close to my eye ball to be honest and because the design is quite bulky I didn't feel I could get very close to the lash line.
My lashes, upon release, were still resolutely flat. Perhaps if I held on for longer it would be better but whose got that sort of time?
Disappointing really. If they came up with a mechanical version I'd probably get it but even the Champneys name isn't enough to save this dismal lash "curler".
Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Champneys heated eyelash curler and two coats of Clinique High Definition Lasheswere applied.
Champneys heated eyelash curler
£7.20 - Argos
SoFeminine rating:
Beauty Editor
29/04/2013
