- Champney's eyelash curler review

Champneys heated eyelash curler review Tested by Anna-Belle



I love Champneys



I liked that it came with two AAA batteries so I could use them straight away and I also liked that they heated up super quickly.



But that is all I liked. My lashes were as flat as when I began.



I don't really like heat that close to my eye ball to be honest and because the design is quite bulky I didn't feel I could get very close to the lash line.



My lashes, upon release, were still resolutely flat. Perhaps if I held on for longer it would be better but whose got that sort of time?



Disappointing really. If they came up with a mechanical version I'd probably get it but even the Champneys name isn't enough to save this dismal lash "curler".



Get the look: Eyelashes were curled with the Champneys heated eyelash curler and two coats of Clinique High Definition Lasheswere applied.



Champneys heated eyelash curler

£7.20 - Argos



