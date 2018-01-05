Philips Lumea IPL hair removal device: Has the war against unwanted body hair really been won?

In this article











SoFeminine tried and tested: Philips Lumea



I've shaved, I've epilated, I've depilated, I've waxed, I've even tried plucking. I, like so many of us girls, live in a constant state of war. A war against unwanted body hair. Sure I win the battles, my weapons of choice are adequate enough to keep my foe at bay for a little while but they just keep coming back!



Oh how I wished for some hair removal device that could spare me the indignity and wallet-drain of monthly waxing. Well, it appears my prayers have been answered. 2010 has been the year of the home IPL (intense pulsed light) device.



Big hitters of the hair removal world, Philips, Remington and Boots have all launched similar models in the past five months. But they're definitely not the same device packaged differently. We tested the premium Philips model...



Read on for our reveiw of the Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system





Image:© Comstock





