Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system

Of the new home IPL hair reduction devices on the market Philips Lumea (pictured) is the most expensive at £399.99. The price tag might seem a little off putting but when you compare its functionality with the rest, it justifies the extra spend.



First of all the Philips Lumea bulb has a lifespan of 40,000 flashes, the Boot's version has 10,000 and the Remington just 1,500 flashes (although it does come with 3 bulbs).



The second bonus of buying a Philips Lumea is that unlike all of its competitors it's portable. There is no cord. You can use it in any location you like, no mess, no fuss.



It's also worth noting that you don't need any special creams or gels to get it to work - just clean, shaved skin.





Image:© Philips Lumea IPL hair removal system



