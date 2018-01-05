In this article











What does it feel like?

Getting to grips with the Lumea is a little scary at first. It looks a bit like a futuristic gun from an early episode of Star Trek. Having consulted the skin colour/hair colour chart and established that I'm a suitable candidate, I set the phazer to stun... sorry, I mean I set the device to 4.



There are five intensity settings to choose from and each one matches up to a skin/hair colour combination. The device is not suitable for black or very dark skin, and it won't work on blonde, white or gray hair either. If you're a regular pasty-skinned brunette like me then you're the ideal candidate.



To get the Lumea to deliver its stun-blow to the hair follicle you first need to shave the area and make sure it's free from perfumes, creams, lotions, gels and deodorants etc. This allows the light to penetrate, causing the follicle to go into a dormant phase and shed the developing hair.





