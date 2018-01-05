>
>
Have Philips won the war against unwanted body hair?
  
What does it feel like?
In this article

What does it feel like?


Getting to grips with the Lumea is a little scary at first. It looks a bit like a futuristic gun from an early episode of Star Trek. Having consulted the skin colour/hair colour chart and established that I'm a suitable candidate, I set the phazer to stun... sorry, I mean I set the device to 4.

There are five intensity settings to choose from and each one matches up to a skin/hair colour combination. The device is not suitable for black or very dark skin, and it won't work on blonde, white or gray hair either. If you're a regular pasty-skinned brunette like me then you're the ideal candidate.

To get the Lumea to deliver its stun-blow to the hair follicle you first need to shave the area and make sure it's free from perfumes, creams, lotions, gels and deodorants etc. This allows the light to penetrate, causing the follicle to go into a dormant phase and shed the developing hair.


Image:© Stockbyte
Beauty Editor
22/05/2010
Reader ranking:2/5 
Rank this page: 


Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornThe World's Most Iconic Photographs
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         