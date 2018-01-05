In this article











How do you use it?

You press the device carefully over the prepped area, little guide lights appear around the nozzle to let you know it's properly positioned on the skin and then you shoot. It's a tense moment. I took a deep breath, closed my eyes and turned my head away like a cringing 8-year old about to pull a plaster off.



Does it hurt? Well, I'm pleased to say, it's nowhere near as painful as plaster removal. You may have heard laser hair removal described as similar to thwacking your skin with a taut elastic band.



It is kind of like that but less intense. The first thwack comes as a bit of a shock but once you're used to it, it ceases to be painful at all.



You can use a Philips Lumea anywhere on your body. You can even give yourself a full Hollywood or Brazilian (as long as you don't go "inside") but beware, the more sensitive the area the more you'll feel it.



It doesn’t take long to treat an area; you simply zap, and then move onto the next section, slightly overlapping the edges so as to avoid random strips of re-growth.



Disappointingly it's not suitable for use on the face.





Image:© AbleStock.com





