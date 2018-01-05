In this article











How does it work?

Intense pulsed light works by inhibiting the hair follicles from growing hair. The filtered light is absorbed by the pigment melanin, the chromophore which gives hair its colour. The hair then absorbs the light and carries it to the surrounding cells where it converts into heat. The heat generated is intense enough that it makes the follicles less capable of producing further hair growth.



It's not permanent but the results will easily outlast your wax session or any other home hair removal treatment.



You need to treat the areas every two to four weeks for optimal results. It's not going to be instant either. It takes about four sessions to see real results. After you've zapped your shaved bikini line, hair will still grow out but some successfully treated hairs will simply drop out as their root was destroyed.





Image:© Photos.com





