So is it any good?
After my third session, I would happily have sold my mother for one of these devices. It takes some time to see results but when you do it's brilliant. Hair takes a lot longer to grow back... if it hasn't put up the white flag and given up altogether.
For long-lasting body hair removal this device is second to none. The unwanted body hair war is won... for your average pasty brunette that is.
