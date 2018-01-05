>
Have Philips won the war against unwanted body hair?
So is it any good?
After my third session, I would happily have sold my mother for one of these devices. It takes some time to see results but when you do it's brilliant. Hair takes a lot longer to grow back... if it hasn't put up the white flag and given up altogether.

For long-lasting body hair removal this device is second to none. The unwanted body hair war is won... for your average pasty brunette that is.


Further Info:

Check out the Philips Lumea website - click here.

To buy a Philips Lumea check out Boots, Amazon, or Argos.


Image:© Philips Lumea
