Inman Aligner Before and After 

At times my Inman Aligner journey has felt like a LONG process - but at the same time once it's done the experience fades into a distant memory very quickly.



In total it took me 8 months to achieve straighter teeth - much quicker than it would have taken with train tracks and much more subtle too.



The final part of the process is beautifully simple. Once Dr. Tim Bradstock-Smith (such a cool name for a dentist) was happy that my teeth were straight, he booked me in to have a metal bar attached to the back of my front teeth - to ensure they won't move again once I stop wearing the Clear Aligners.



Before my bar was attached I had to have a final chop on the blue putty which moulds to your teeth - this impression is taken so that the bar can be made to your exact specifications - meaning it won't fall off!



A week later and I'm back in the dentist's chair at The London Smile Clinic for one final time.



My teeth are checked over then Dr. Tim gets to work preparing the back of my teeth by polishing them up slightly so that the bar will adhere to them better.



Then he cuts the metal bar out of its plastic frame and using a laser adheres it to the back of my teeth. It's completely painless and takes about 10 minutes in total.



Once the bar is in place my bite is checked and I'm sent on my merry way to smile proudly with my straight pearly whites.



And if you were wondering what that looked like... it's something like this!

Before and After Pictures for The Inman Aligner:





I'm thrilled with my new smile and would recommend the Inman Aligner to anyone looking for quick change to their teeth.



Sure it's ugly at times, even painful on occasion - but it's over before you know it - and your smile really does make it oh-so worth it.



For more information on the Inman Aligner and for costs head to The London Smile Clinic

Prices start at £1,850







