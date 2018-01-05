Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets

Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets



Kate Middleton is a true royal beauty if ever we've seen one.



With her stunning looks, flawless complexion and well applied make-up, it’s no surprise we’re all gagging to know what’s in her make-up bag.



Well, get ready for some gorgeous goss'!



From crazy venom facials to high-street bargains, our favourite royal clearly knows where she's at when it comes to looking good and with our help now you can too!





So read on to find out the juicest royal secrets of the year.