>
>
Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets
  
Kate Middleton beauty: Blushing bride
In this article

Kate Middleton beauty: Blushing bride


Kate Middleton has long been ousted as a Bobbi Brown junkie.

In fact, she’s such a fan, it’s the make-up she used for her wedding day face!


Ms Middleton always opts for a light, pink hue that gently flushes her cheeks and injects a pop of colour without looking too harsh.

So if you want to emulate her natural look, stick to a light pink and apply sparingly.

Bobbi Brown Blush
RRP: £17.00
Available from Bobbi Brown
Abby Driver
28/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornNext Week's Hollyoaks Spoilers
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         