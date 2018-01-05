>
Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets
  
Kate Middleton beauty: Lush lips
Kate Middleton beauty: Lush lips


Known for sticking with what works for her, Kate Middleton also relies on Bobbi Brown for their luscious shimmery lip glosses in gorgeous candy pinks.


She’s likes to concentrate on her eyes when it comes to make-up, so a quick swipe of a subtle frosted pink lip gloss is all she needs to finish off her look.

Abby Driver
28/08/2012
