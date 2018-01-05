|
Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets
Kate Middleton beauty: Buzzing beauty
Apparently The Duchess of Cornwall introduced Kate to her fave beauty secret Heaven Bee Venom Mask. N’aww, what a thoughtful mother-in-law!
Hailed as a natural alternative to Botox, it’s renowned for it’s anti-aging effects and healing properties.
Not that Kate needs to worry about looking wrinkly anytime soon, but we guess it's good to be prepared!
Heaven Bee Venom Mask
RRP: £23.00
Available from Heaven Skincare
Abby Driver
28/08/2012
