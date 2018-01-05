|
Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets
Kate Middleton beauty: Liner love
Let’s be honest, you can't pull of the KM look without liner aplenty. Despite the cat-eye being the make-up mode du jour KM usually sticks to what she knows best and rims both her top lid and waterline for maximum mysterious appeal.
Lancôme-lover Kate knows that Artliner eyeliner is easy to use and super-long lasting - a must have for any royal wannabe.
Lancôme Artliner
RRP: £20.00
Available from Boots
