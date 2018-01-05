In this article























Kate Middleton beauty: Liner love

Let’s be honest, you can't pull of the KM look without liner aplenty. Despite the cat-eye being the make-up mode du jour KM usually sticks to what she knows best and rims both her top lid and waterline for maximum mysterious appeal.





Lancôme -lover Kate knows that Artliner eyeliner is easy to use and super-long lasting - a must have for any royal wannabe. Lancôme Artliner RRP: £20.00 Available from Boots

