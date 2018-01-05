>
>
Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets
  
Kate Middleton beauty: Finishing touch
In this article

Kate Middleton beauty: Finishing touch


Everyone’s got something they want to hide: a spot, eye bags, wrinkles and it's not just us mere mortals, even Kate has flaws!

But she's got a beauty trick up her sleeve - YSL’s cult ‘Touche Eclat’ is Kate's go-to gadget to cover up any problem areas.

As well as covering less then flattering zits, use it to brighten around the eyes and highlight your brows too.
YSL Touche Eclat
RRP: £25.00
Available from Debenhams 
Abby Driver
28/08/2012
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
Celebrities expecting babies in 2018Celebrity Men with Glasses
The Strict Rules the Royal Family Must FollowPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         