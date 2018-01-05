|
Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets
Kate Middleton beauty: Finishing touch
Everyone’s got something they want to hide: a spot, eye bags, wrinkles and it's not just us mere mortals, even Kate has flaws!
But she's got a beauty trick up her sleeve - YSL’s cult ‘Touche Eclat’ is Kate's go-to gadget to cover up any problem areas.
As well as covering less then flattering zits, use it to brighten around the eyes and highlight your brows too.
YSL Touche Eclat
RRP: £25.00
Available from Debenhams
Abby Driver
28/08/2012
