Kate Middleton beauty: Royal beauty secrets
Kate Middleton beauty: Moisturised mane
Kate's hairdresser James Prcye told Grazia: “As with any bride, I make certain that they use a good conditioning mask (like Shu Uemura masks) on the hair once a week in the lead-up to their wedding in order to give it a boost of shine, body, condition and beauty.”
Well, if it’s good enough for a royal...
Shu Uemura moisture velvet
RRP: £35.55
Available from Feel Unique
Abby Driver
28/08/2012
