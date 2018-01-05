In this article





















Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons



Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons



Staying ahead of the latest



From dark 'n romantic to textured talons, there is a new



So sit back and prepare to become a 2013

Staying ahead of the latest trends can be a tricky game, but luckily for you we’ve rounded up the UK's top nail technicians to fill us in on the latest nail trends for 2013.From dark 'n romantic to textured talons, there is a new nail trend to suit everyone’s taste. Us? We can’t wait to get our hands on them all!So sit back and prepare to become a 2013 nail trend master...