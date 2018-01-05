In this article





















Nail trends for 2013: Heavy metal metallics

Ciate Glam Metal

RRP: £7.65

Available from Beauty Bay

Andrea Fulerton, nail technician to the stars, says: “Metallic nails were all over NY fashion week.”So think gunmetal grey, roughed up gold and coppery bronze and you’re on the right track. Apply all over for maximum metallic impact.But if a full on metallic nail is not for you, she says: “Try experimenting with this trend without drawing too much attention paint on some diagonal /cornered tips with specks of silver or gold lacquer.”Now that, sounds cool!

