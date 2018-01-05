>
Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
  
Nail trends for 2013: Heavy metal metallics
In this article

Nail trends for 2013: Heavy metal metallics


Nail trends for 2013: Heavy metal metallics
- Nail trends for 2013: Heavy metal metallics
Andrea Fulerton, nail technician to the stars, says: “Metallic nails were all over NY fashion week.”

So think gunmetal grey, roughed up gold and coppery bronze and you’re on the right track. Apply all over for maximum metallic impact.

But if a full on metallic nail is not for you, she says: “Try experimenting with this trend without drawing too much attention paint on some diagonal /cornered tips with specks of silver or gold lacquer.”

Now that, sounds cool!

Ciate Glam Metal
RRP: £7.65
Available from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
