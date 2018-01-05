|
Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
Nail trends for 2013: Heavy metal metallics
So think gunmetal grey, roughed up gold and coppery bronze and you’re on the right track. Apply all over for maximum metallic impact.
But if a full on metallic nail is not for you, she says: “Try experimenting with this trend without drawing too much attention paint on some diagonal /cornered tips with specks of silver or gold lacquer.”
Now that, sounds cool!
Ciate Glam Metal
RRP: £7.65
Available from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
