Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
Nail trends for 2013: New neutrals
Think the classic French manicure but with a twist.
Celebrity nail technician Stephanie Staunton told us: “This is a nail art back lash as designers bringing it back to classic simplicity. Think pale nails in creams or whites.”
She added: “I like this look as sometimes there is nothing better than feeling natural and well groomed.” Hear hear!
OPI My Boyfriend Scales Walls
RRP: £9.90
Available from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
