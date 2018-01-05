>
Nail trends for 2013: New neutrals
Think the classic French manicure but with a twist.

Celebrity nail technician Stephanie Staunton told us: “This is a nail art back lash as designers bringing it back to classic simplicity. Think pale nails in creams or whites.”
She added: “I like this look as sometimes there is nothing better than feeling natural and well groomed.” Hear hear!

OPI My Boyfriend Scales Walls
RRP: £9.90
Available from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
