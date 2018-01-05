In this article





















Nail trends for 2013: Terrific texture

Nail trends for 2013: Terrific texture



We love textured



Aside from adding embellishments to achieve the look you can also use specific textured products. Stephanie suggests trying



She says: “Anything that gives a 3d look to the



Time to get all textured!



Monument concrete effect polish

RRP: £12.00

Available from Nails Inc We love textured nails so we’re delighted they’re in for 2013! Andrea suggests trying any of the following for an updated 2013 look: “Leather, glitter, 3D pearls, coloured stones and studs.”Aside from adding embellishments to achieve the look you can also use specific textured products. Stephanie suggests trying nails Inc Concrete or Ciates Caviar or Velvet manicure She says: “Anything that gives a 3d look to the nail will be rocking this summer.”Time to get all textured!

