Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
Nail trends for 2013: Terrific texture
We love textured nails so we’re delighted they’re in for 2013! Andrea suggests trying any of the following for an updated 2013 look: “Leather, glitter, 3D pearls, coloured stones and studs.”
Aside from adding embellishments to achieve the look you can also use specific textured products. Stephanie suggests trying nails Inc Concrete or Ciates Caviar or Velvet manicure.
Time to get all textured!
Monument concrete effect polish
RRP: £12.00
Available from Nails Inc
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
