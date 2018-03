In this article





















Nail trends for 2013: What’s your accent

Nail trends for 2013: What’s your accent



Perpetually busy? This is the trend for you!



Andrea said: “The accent



But which to choose? She suggests going for your little finger, wedding finger or thumb for maximum accent appeal.



Diamond Arcade Nail Jewellery

RRP: £11.00

Available from Nails Inc Perpetually busy? This is the trend for you!Andrea said: “The accent nail is here to stay so if you’re not into the more extreme nail art style of decorating all ten digits then simply embezzle an accent nail .”But which to choose? She suggests going for your little finger, wedding finger or thumb for maximum accent appeal.