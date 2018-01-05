>
Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
  
Nail trends for 2013: Awesome ombre
Remember that crazy hair trend of 2012? Well it’s finally trickled its way down to your nails for 2013!

Stephanie told us this is her favourite nail trend of 2013: “I like to do mine white with a colour on top like baby blue or gold.”

She said it is easy to replicate at home: “Let it completely dry then pick your accent colour. Use a make-up sponge and dab on a tiny bit of polish quickly. Add the top coat which blends the colours, then let dry.”

Ta da, easy perfect ombre nails in a flash!

Essie Barbados Blue
RRP: £8.50
Available from Beauty Bay

Picture from nailrock.com.
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
Latest… 05/01/2018
