Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
Nail trends for 2013: Awesome ombre
Remember that crazy hair trend of 2012? Well it’s finally trickled its way down to your nails for 2013!
Stephanie told us this is her favourite nail trend of 2013: “I like to do mine white with a colour on top like baby blue or gold.”
Ta da, easy perfect ombre nails in a flash!
Essie Barbados Blue
RRP: £8.50
Available from Beauty Bay
Picture from nailrock.com.
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
