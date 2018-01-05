|
Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
Nail trends for 2013: Fruity tooty brights
Nothing screams “I’m ready for summer” like a fruity bright nail!
Basically, anything loud! However, as brights are always a popular look come summertime, Stephanie suggests updating the look with something like “a caviar accent finger”.
Sounds good to us!
OPI I'm All Ears
RRP: £9.90
Available from Beauty Bay
16/01/2013
16/01/2013
