Nail trends for 2013: Fruity tooty brights
Nothing screams “I’m ready for summer” like a fruity bright nail!

Stephanie says think “lime, orange, and pinks” and you’re on the right track.

Basically, anything loud! However, as brights are always a popular look come summertime, Stephanie suggests updating the look with something like “a caviar accent finger”.

Sounds good to us!

OPI I'm All Ears
RRP: £9.90
Available from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
