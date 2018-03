In this article





















Nail trends for 2013: Classic French manicure

Nail trends for 2013: Classic French manicure

For those of you who’d rather chop of your pinky then wear 3D



Andrea told us: “Chanel are aiming to make the classic French cool again in 2013, divine!”



So do away with all those crazy shades and stick to a few basics for the ultimate in chic.



China Glaze Nude

RRP: £6.95

Available from Beauty Bay For those of you who’d rather chop of your pinky then wear 3D nails or don crazy ombre, good news, the classic French manicure is back!Andrea told us: “Chanel are aiming to make the classic French cool again in 2013, divine!”So do away with all those crazy shades and stick to a few basics for the ultimate in chic.