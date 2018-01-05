In this article





















Nail trends for 2013: Dark Romance

Just like the runways, dark ‘n romantic is seeping its way into your life! If in doubt, Stephanie suggests: “Think leather looking: navy and black are a big hit.”



So say goodbye prim and proper and hello grunge. And don’t worry, this trend is here to stay, Stephanie told us: “I’m a fan of a glossy black



Woo!



OPI Vampsterdamn

RRP: £9.90

Available from Beauty Bay

