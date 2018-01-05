|
Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
Nail trends for 2013: Dark Romance
Just like the runways, dark ‘n romantic is seeping its way into your life! If in doubt, Stephanie suggests: “Think leather looking: navy and black are a big hit.”
So say goodbye prim and proper and hello grunge. And don’t worry, this trend is here to stay, Stephanie told us: “I’m a fan of a glossy black nail and feel it stays a strong trend year in and out.”
OPI Vampsterdamn
RRP: £9.90
Available from Beauty Bay
Image from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
