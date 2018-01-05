>
>
Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
  
Nail trends for 2013: Dark Romance
In this article

Nail trends for 2013: Dark Romance


Nail trends for 2013: Dark Romance

Just like the runways, dark ‘n romantic is seeping its way into your life! If in doubt, Stephanie suggests: “Think leather looking: navy and black are a big hit.”

So say goodbye prim and proper and hello grunge. And don’t worry, this trend is here to stay, Stephanie told us: “I’m a fan of a glossy black nail and feel it stays a strong trend year in and out.”

- Nail trends for 2013: Dark Romance
Woo!

OPI Vampsterdamn 
RRP: £9.90
Available from Beauty Bay
Image from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The Most Iconic Hairstyles From The Year You Were BornThe biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!
Beauty Icons From The Year You Were BornPlay Our 2048 Game!
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         