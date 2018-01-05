Nail trends for 2013: Stay healthy
Don’t forget that playing with your nails
can take it’s wear and tear on them, so it is important to make sure you keep your nails
healthy too. So ‘treat your nails
like jewels not tools’, as Stephanie says, follow these tips from our experts:
Seche Vite Base
- Invest in nail specific vitamin supplements for an inside out approach to healthy nails
- Stimulate nail circulation and growth by buffering nails once a week
- Always keep your hands moisturised with an SPF hand moisturiser
- Never forget your base coat.
- If in doubt tweet at a nail technician for expert advice
RRP: £6.99
Available from Beauty Bay