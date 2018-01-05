In this article





















Nail trends for 2013: Stay healthy

Nail trends for 2013: Stay healthy





Don’t forget that playing with your nails can take it’s wear and tear on them, so it is important to make sure you keep your nails healthy too. So ‘treat your nails like jewels not tools’, as Stephanie says, follow these tips from our experts: Invest in nail specific vitamin supplements for an inside out approach to healthy nails

Invest in nail specific vitamin supplements for an inside out approach to healthy nails Stimulate nail circulation and growth by buffering nails once a week

Always keep your hands moisturised with an SPF hand moisturiser

Never forget your base coat.

If in doubt tweet at a nail technician for expert advice Seche Vite Base

RRP: £6.99

Available from Beauty Bay





