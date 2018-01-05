>
>
Nail trends for 2013: Trendy talons
 Photo 11/11 
Nail trends for 2013: Stay healthy
In this article

Nail trends for 2013: Stay healthy


Nail trends for 2013: Stay healthy

Don’t forget that playing with your nails can take it’s wear and tear on them, so it is important to make sure you keep your nails healthy too. So ‘treat your nails like jewels not tools’, as Stephanie says, follow these tips from our experts:
  • - Nail trends for 2013: Stay healthy
    Invest in nail specific vitamin supplements for an inside out approach to healthy nails
  • Stimulate nail circulation and growth by buffering nails once a week
  • Always keep your hands moisturised with an SPF hand moisturiser
  • Never forget your base coat.
  • If in doubt tweet at a nail technician for expert advice
Seche Vite Base
RRP: £6.99
Available from Beauty Bay
Abby Driver
16/01/2013
Rank this page: 

Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Delicious ideas for Pancake DayTen men who you don’t want to marry
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         