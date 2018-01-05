Albums
Quiz: Which hair removal system should I use?
Your daily routine
Question 2/5 :
How much time do you dedicate to beauty everyday?
• 10-15 mins - I've no time for lengthy regimes
• Between 30 and 40 minutes. I think I'm fair low maintenance
• An hour or more. I like to look perfect
2
Beauty Editor
10/06/2010
Quiz: Which hair removal system should I use?
Find the perfect hair removal system for you!
Your daily routine
Your style
Your beauty spending
Your body hair
Shaving or hair removal cream
Wax or epilate
Intense Pulsed Light device
