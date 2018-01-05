Albums
Quiz: Which hair removal system should I use?
Article in images
Your style
© Creatas
Question 3/5 :
What best decribes your personal style
• Skimpy - I'm into short skirts, bikinis and vest tops
• Casual - I'm a jeans and t-shirt kind of girl
• Sophisticated - I like clothes that show off my figure but aren't too flashy
3
Laser hair removal
Permanent hair removal using electrolysis
Hair Removal With Intense Pulsed Light (IPL)
How to blow-dry your hair
Beauty Editor
10/06/2010
Article Plan
Quiz: Which hair removal system should I use?
▼
Find the perfect hair removal system for you!
Your daily routine
Your style
Your beauty spending
Your body hair
Shaving or hair removal cream
Wax or epilate
Intense Pulsed Light device
