Quiz: Which hair removal system should I use?
Article in images

Shaving or hair removal cream

 

© Pixland - Shaving or hair removal cream
© Pixland
Shaving or hair removal cream

You're not too high maintenance and you know how to be ready in ten minutes. You like to keep things easy and ensure you look your best with minimal time and effort.

Shaving is the best way to keep your unwanted body hair in check on a regular basis but you could alternate with a good hair removal cream for when you want slightly longer lasting results (for a holiday for instance).

To get the best results exfoliate first and make sure you use a shaving foam before shaving and a moisturiser afterwards. Shaving and hair removal creams can have a drying effect on the skin so it's important to keep the area hydrated.

Regular exfoliation and moisturing will help keep ingrown hairs at bay too.

Products to try:

Legs & underarms
Gillette Venus Vibrance Razor
A powered razor for women that vibrates to a sooth as it gently exfoliates. You get a closer shave. 
£8.00

Nair Exfoliating Hair Removal Cream
Removes hair, exfoliates and moisturises your skin with results lasting up to 7 days.
£5.99

Bikini-line
Wilkinson Sword Quattro bikini razor
2-in-1 razor that combines shaving and trimming into one girly gadget
£8.99

Veet Bikini Kit Hair Removal and Gentle Finishing Cream
Specially formulated to gently remove hair from the bikini line.
£6.52

Face
Boots Smooth Naturally Sensitive Hair Removal Kit
Contains Boots Smooth Naturally Sensitive Facial Hair Removal Cream and Boots Smooth Naturally Finishing Cream.
£3.99
 




  
  

Summer
Beauty Editor
10/06/2010
