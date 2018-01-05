Wax or epilate

|
You put a lot of effort into your appearance and it shows. Style is important to you - you like to look your best and aren't afraid of spending a bit of time and money on achieving the perfect look.
Regular waxing would work well for you. You can either book in with a local salon to have your waxing done or do it yourself at home... if you're really brave. Experiment with wax strips first to see if you can stand the sting!
Depilation is another good option - the small initial outlay for an epilator is very good value for money when you think you'll not need to buy another razor or go for another wax ever again! It's a little painful and takes some getting used to but once you've mastered it you'll hardly feel it.
Waxing and epilating make the hairs weaker over time so both methods get easier and less painful as you progress. Plus results are instant and last for up to two weeks.
The downside is that you have to grow hairs back a little before re-waxing or epilating.
Exfoliate and moisturise the day before treating the area - on the day make sure you're cream and gel free before you start. It helps to take a couple of pain killers before you start and apply a pre-wax talc if waxing. Treat the area to a soothing balm when you're done to calm the skin and re-hydrate.
