Intense Pulsed Light device

Beauty is your thing! You’re really into looking good and will go to great lengths to achieve it. Leaving the house without make-up is an alien concept to you. You take great pride in your appearance and love the feeling of being pampered and preened. An IPL hair removal device would be a great investment for you, especially if laser treatment is currently out of your price range. They may seem pricey but after a few treatments you won’t need to shave, wax or epilate ever again. Results take time though - you’ll need to commit to regular shaving until your unwanted body hair succumbs to the Intense Pulsed Light (up to 3 months). Actually using the devices is easy and not too time consuming. The hair will be significantly reduced, take much longer to grow back (up to 12 weeks) and in some cases may not come back at all. Unfortunately if you’re dark skinned or have very blonde body hair then an IPL device may not be suitable for you. Shaving or hair removal creams may be the best option and waxing can also give very good results too. Check with the manufacturers to see if you can use an IPL device. Products to try:



Legs, bikini & underarms

Remington IPL5000 i-LIGHT Hair Removal Unit

£349.99



Philips Lumea IPL Hair Removal System SC2001

£399.99



Legs, bikini, underarms & face

Boots Smooth Skin Intense Pulsed Light hair reduction system

£324.99







