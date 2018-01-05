|
SoFeminine Beauty Blogger Awards
sofeminine Beauty Blogger Awards
At sofeminine we're shameless beauty addicts. Whether it's skincare, make-up, nail trends or hair styles we're addicted to keeping up-to-date with the latest beauty news - and that means keeping one finger firmly on the pulse of the best beauty blogs.
Beauty buys always give us an instant lift, they're the perennial pick-me-ups that make us look and feel like the best version of ourselves, so it's no wonder that the past few years have seen a huge rise in the amount of beauty addicts taking to the web to blog about their obsession with beauty.
From reviewing shampoos to spas, to hair extensions and mascaras, beauty bloggers have taken talking about beauty to the next level, allowing all of us to learn which products are worth their weight in gold, and which ones aren't worth a second look.
That's why we've pulled together the definitive list of the best beauty blogs in the first ever sofeminine Beauty Blogger Awards.
Top 100 Beauty Blogs1) Temptalia
2) Make Up and Beauty Blog
3) Kiss and Make Up
4) Lisa Eldridge
5) Cult Beauty
6) Beaut.ie
7) British Beauty Blogger
8) Lip Glossiping
9) A Girls Gotta Spa
10) Cosmetic Candy
11) Beauty and the Dirt
12) Beauty Addict
13) A Touch of Blusher
14) Yummy Mummy Beauty Blog
15) Zoella
16) Fleur de Force
17) Bubblegarm
18) Makeup Savvy
19) I Heart Cosmetics
20) Beauty Junkie London
21) BeautyWooMe
22) London Makeup Girl
23) Vex in The City
24) Beauty3Sixty5
25) Meek~n~Mild
26) Just Nice Things
27) Get Lippie
28) Hey Dollface
29) May Loves Makeup
30) Get Gawjus
31) A Little Obsessed
32) Modesty Brown
33) The Beauty Scoop
34) Of Faces and Fingers
35) Padmita's Make Up Blog
36) Imogen Foxy Locks
37) Do Not Refreeze
38) Pearls and Poodles
39) BeautySauce - (formerly Glitterdollz7)
40) Beauty Bombshells
41) Jack and Hill
42) Feeling Stylish
43) Amy Antoinette
44) Beauty and the Blog
45) Mizz Worthy
46) Girls Next Door Fashion
47) Nicolavc86
48) fuckyeahprettynails
49) Dutchess Roz
50) The Beauty Button
51) The Beauty Slice
52) London Beauty Review
53) Found Beautiful
54) Liparazzi
55) Skin Scrubs
56) Beauty Blog
57) Kelanjo
58) The Beauty Bite
59) Simon Loves Makeup
60) The Beauty Cult
61) Dainty Doll Mix
62) Secret Diary of a Beauty Addict
63) The Beauty Quest
64) Saskia The Style Fairy
65) The Truth About Beauty
66) Make Up Loveer
67) Girl In The City
68) Gems Maquillage
69) Product Placement Blog
70) Cupcakes With Cherries
71) Letz Makeup
72) Beauty By Nadine
73) KLG Hair Advice
74) Looking Good Blog
75) Lou Lou Land
76) Miss Malcontent
77) Reaching For The Stars
78) Jolie Beauty Magazine
79) Shortiee's Beauty Blog
80) Tastes Like Glitter
81) Girl With The Holden Touch
82) The Beauty Edit
83) Tacky Blue Eyeshadow
84) Lost In Beauty
85) We Make Up As We Go Along
86) Beauty Blabber
87) Ash Lilly's Lacquer Lust
88) Moon Beam Starlight
89) Princess Livia
90) A Lauren To Herself
91) Buy Now Blog Later
92) A Model Recommends
93)The Gloss Goss
94) Lipstick Rules
95) Cafe Make-up
96) The Beauty Look Book
97) Beautylicious Love
98) Visionary Beauty
99) Charlotte's Obsessions
100) Musings of a Make-Up Artist
If there is a beauty blog out there that you think deserves to be on our Top 100 next time round then send us an email at fashion@sofeminine.co.uk with a link to the blog. Our judging panel - which includes the Editor and Beauty Editor of sofeminine, will decide from there.
Good luck beauty buffs!If your beauty blog has made this list then shout about your beauty achievements by embedding one of these beautiful badges on your blog - if you've made our list then you'll have received an email from our team with the embed code.
