At sofeminine we're shameless beauty addicts. Whether it's skincare, make-up, nail trends or hair styles we're addicted to keeping up-to-date with the latest beauty news - and that means keeping one finger firmly on the pulse of the best beauty blogs.



Beauty buys always give us an instant lift, they're the perennial pick-me-ups that make us look and feel like the best version of ourselves, so it's no wonder that the past few years have seen a huge rise in the amount of beauty addicts taking to the web to blog about their obsession with beauty.

Beauty bloggers are there to tell it like it is about the latest launches so we're all kept in the know, and for that they really deserve some praise.



From reviewing shampoos to spas, to hair extensions and mascaras, beauty bloggers have taken talking about beauty to the next level, allowing all of us to learn which products are worth their weight in gold, and which ones aren't worth a second look.



That's why we've pulled together the definitive list of the best beauty blogs in the first ever sofeminine Beauty Blogger Awards.







Top 100 Beauty Blogs 1) Temptalia

2) Make Up and Beauty Blog

3) Kiss and Make Up

4) Lisa Eldridge

5) Cult Beauty

6) Beaut.ie

7) British Beauty Blogger

8) Lip Glossiping

9) A Girls Gotta Spa

10) Cosmetic Candy

11) Beauty and the Dirt

12) Beauty Addict

13) A Touch of Blusher

14) Yummy Mummy Beauty Blog

15) Zoella

16) Fleur de Force

17) Bubblegarm

18) Makeup Savvy

19) I Heart Cosmetics

20) Beauty Junkie London

21) BeautyWooMe

22) London Makeup Girl

23) Vex in The City

24) Beauty3Sixty5

25) Meek~n~Mild

26) Just Nice Things

27) Get Lippie

28) Hey Dollface

29) May Loves Makeup

30) Get Gawjus

31) A Little Obsessed

32) Modesty Brown

33) The Beauty Scoop

34) Of Faces and Fingers

35) Padmita's Make Up Blog

36) Imogen Foxy Locks

37) Do Not Refreeze

38) Pearls and Poodles

39) BeautySauce - (formerly Glitterdollz7)

40) Beauty Bombshells

41) Jack and Hill

42) Feeling Stylish

43) Amy Antoinette

44) Beauty and the Blog

45) Mizz Worthy

46) Girls Next Door Fashion

47) Nicolavc86

48) fuckyeahprettynails

49) Dutchess Roz

50) The Beauty Button





51) The Beauty Slice

52) London Beauty Review

53) Found Beautiful

54) Liparazzi

55) Skin Scrubs

56) Beauty Blog

57) Kelanjo

58) The Beauty Bite

59) Simon Loves Makeup

60) The Beauty Cult

61) Dainty Doll Mix

62) Secret Diary of a Beauty Addict

63) The Beauty Quest

64) Saskia The Style Fairy

65) The Truth About Beauty

66) Make Up Loveer

67) Girl In The City

68) Gems Maquillage

69) Product Placement Blog

70) Cupcakes With Cherries

71) Letz Makeup

72) Beauty By Nadine

73) KLG Hair Advice

74) Looking Good Blog

75) Lou Lou Land

76) Miss Malcontent

77) Reaching For The Stars

78) Jolie Beauty Magazine

79) Shortiee's Beauty Blog

80) Tastes Like Glitter

81) Girl With The Holden Touch

82) The Beauty Edit

83) Tacky Blue Eyeshadow

84) Lost In Beauty

85) We Make Up As We Go Along

86) Beauty Blabber

87) Ash Lilly's Lacquer Lust

88) Moon Beam Starlight

89) Princess Livia

90) A Lauren To Herself

91) Buy Now Blog Later

92) A Model Recommends

93)The Gloss Goss

94) Lipstick Rules

95) Cafe Make-up

96) The Beauty Look Book

97) Beautylicious Love

98) Visionary Beauty

99) Charlotte's Obsessions

100) Musings of a Make-Up Artist



If there is a beauty blog out there that you think deserves to be on our Top 100 next time round then send us an email at fashion@sofeminine.co.uk with a link to the blog. Our judging panel - which includes the Editor and Beauty Editor of sofeminine, will decide from there.

Good luck beauty buffs! If your beauty blog has made this list then shout about your beauty achievements by embedding one of these beautiful badges on your blog - if you've made our list then you'll have received an email from our team with the embed code.



