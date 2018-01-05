>
Sweating and perspiration
How to avoid sweatstains ?

 

"Hi sofeminine, I always have sweatstains - I can't wear cute, fitted tops because they end get soaked...What should I do?"
-Marie

Marie - we feel your pain - sweat stains are a real problem especially when you're a fashion addict.

Essentially, perspiration and body hair are responsible for the humidity that causes sweatstains, and they can lead to the production of microbes that cause bad odours.

Depilate carefully 

Removing your underarm hair can go someway in helping to limit sweating so it's not a bad start to make sure you're freshly shaved or waxed as well as scrubbed clean.

Wear antiperspirant deodorant

An anti-perspirant is different from a straight deodorant as it works to block sweat and stop it from appearing where you least want it.

Heavy duty ones work by using aluminium to block the pores and stop you sweating. For really effective antiperspirant look for aluminium chloride - a more potent form found in products like Mitchum 48-hr solid stick and Driclor Solution.

There are some concerns about too much aluminium on the skin as it can cause irritation and even acne. Keep an eye on your armpits and stop using your anti-perspirant if you have an adverse reaction.

We like Sure Maximum Protection for women which is super strong and even comes in a sensitive skin version.





  
  
