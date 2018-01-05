How to fight excessive perspiration "Hello sofeminine, I sweat a lot and have to wipe my armpits with wipes... Sometimes it even feels like an illness. What can I do?"

- Rachel

Excessive sweating

The bad news is that it is an illness - but it's also a common problem, known as hyperhidrosis.



You're sweating so much because your sweat glands are functioning non-stop at full-capacity!



How do I fight hyperhidrosis ?





Your doc may prescribe specialist



Alternatively you could be referred to meet with a dermatologist who can diagnose illnesses such as hyperhydrosis, bromohydrosis, or prickly heat...But don't panic, they're easily cured!



One of the most common treatments is to apply an aluminium solution followed by a polyethylene film that you leave on overnight. The next morning you take off the film, take a shower and wash with an anti-septic soap with anti-bacterial properties.



