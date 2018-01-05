How to eliminate foot odour? "Hi sofeminine, Here's my problem: my feet smell. It's really embarrassing and while I've tried a few things, nothing seems to work. Help!"

-Natalie

Smelly feet

Your feet have three times as many sweat glands as the rest of your body. So unsurprisingly they sweat a lot.



The bad odour is a consequence of the reaction between bacteria, your skin, and the fatty acids in your sweat.



Bacteria multiply quickly in hot environments which is why feet don't smell so much in winter.

Wash your feet everyday Take care to dry in between your toes - any dampness can lead to nasty fungal infections such as athlete's foot which can make smelly feet worse.



Apply talc to make sure no excessive moisture slips through the net. Medicated talc's are available if you're already suffering from athlete's foot.



Topical creams care also available over the counter to treat the infection.

Change your shoes and socks every day

Choose shoes made from natural fibres like cotton that let your feet breathe. Soles are important too - go for leather or cork which also help feet breathe.

Don't be afraid to go barefoot Feet need fresh air too. Airing out your tootsies can be very beneficial.

Use foot and shoe antiperspirant deodorant To eliminate perspiration and neutralise odours, use an antiperspirant powder spray in your shoes.



You can also use special antiperspirant for feet. Head to your GP for more advice.





