>
>
Sweating and perspiration
Article in images

How to eliminate foot odour?

 

- How to eliminate foot odour?
"Hi sofeminine, Here's my problem: my feet smell. It's really embarrassing and while I've tried a few things, nothing seems to work. Help!"
-Natalie

Smelly feet

Your feet have three times as many sweat glands as the rest of your body. So unsurprisingly they sweat a lot.

The bad odour is a consequence of the reaction between bacteria, your skin, and the fatty acids in your sweat.

Bacteria multiply quickly in hot environments which is why feet don't smell so much in winter.

Wash your feet everyday

Take care to dry in between your toes - any dampness can lead to nasty fungal infections such as athlete's foot which can make smelly feet worse.

Apply talc to make sure no excessive moisture slips through the net. Medicated talc's are available if you're already suffering from athlete's foot.

Topical creams care also available over the counter to treat the infection.

Change your shoes and socks every day 

Choose shoes made from natural fibres like cotton that let your feet breathe. Soles are important too - go for leather or cork which also help feet breathe.

Don't be afraid to go barefoot

Feet need fresh air too. Airing out your tootsies can be very beneficial.

Use foot and shoe antiperspirant deodorant

To eliminate perspiration and neutralise odours, use an antiperspirant powder spray in your shoes.

You can also use special antiperspirant for feet. Head to your GP for more advice.




  
  
Beauty Editor
02/04/2012
Rank this page: 

Article Plan Sweating and perspiration
Don't miss...
The biggest make up mistakes YOU are making!Beauty Icons From The Year You Were Born
Delicious ideas for a romantic Valentine's dinner50 of the most beautiful castles in the world
Latest… 05/01/2018
Guides
Videos
The Complete Guide On How To Pick The Perfect Moisturiser For Your Skin Type
Everything You Need To Know About Getting Hair Extensions
Shea Perfection! Our Top Ten Uses For Shea Butter
The Best Makeup For Blue Eyes: How To Make Your Baby Blues Pop!
See all Beauty guides
Louise Redknapp rounds up the hair trends at LFW
See all Beauty videos
 

Don't miss out!

...Join our newsletter
Get the sofeminine latest straight to your inbox
  OK
Find us on...
         