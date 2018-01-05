>
Sweating and perspiration
How to fight against moist hands?

   

- How to fight against moist hands?
"Hi sofeminine, I always have moist hands. Whenever I hold my boyfriend's hand, I sweat, and it's horrible! Do you have any solutions?"
-Kikou

Sweaty hands

Most of your sweat glands are on your palms and for some people these little glands can become a big problem. 

How to combat moist hands

Your first port of call should be to use anti-perspirant creams, gels or lotions. Apply them at night, after showering and after drying your hands.

Also try Driclor which is a perspiration regulator  for your hands and feet.

Ask the pharmacist for free advice on this problem - and don't worry about being abnormal - it's actually a common problem and they'll be happy to help you find a solution.

Consult a doctor

If your problem is really serious, and you really do have moist hands at all hours of the day, consult your doctor who can prescribe iontophoresos or botox injections.

You needn't have sweaty palms forever!




  
 
Beauty Editor
02/04/2012
